Murder of Donald Saylor Jr. remains unsolved more than three decades after his death

Donald “Donnie” Saylor Jr. was found shot to death on January 30, 1987, in a field near Muddy Creek Road, at the Central Kentucky Wildlife Management Area, in Madison County, Kentucky. He was 18 years old. His killer has never been found. The Kentucky State Police is investigating.