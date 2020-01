Pizza cafe owner's family still searching for answers three years after his disappearance



Robert Baron, the owner of Ghigiarelli’s Pizza in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, was last seen on January 25, 2017, when he dropped his son off at his apartment around 10 p.m. The next day, it appeared that a violent assault took place at Ghigiarelli’s. Robert’s car was discovered a few days later about a mile away. Robert has never been found. The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office and the Old Forge Police Department are investigating. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Police