What is Byte? The internet's new old-school, short-form video app.



Added: 27.01.2020 20:56 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.kisspng.com



Byte, a new short-form video app, hopes to capitalize on the nostalgia of the now-defunct Vine, but will have to contend with a saturated market. More in www.nbcnews.com »