Nathan Chen wins fourth straight U.S. figure skating title, joins legends



Added: 26.01.2020 23:26 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.goldenskate.com



Nathan Chen became the first man to win four straight U.S. figure skating titles since Brian Boitano in 1988, landing six quadruple jumps between two programs in Greensboro, N.C. More in olympics.nbcsports.com »