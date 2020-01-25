'Pose' star Angelica Ross is face of new Louis Vuitton campaign



The transgender advocate and actor, who also starred in "American Horror Story: 1984," is featured in the luxury brandâ€™s new vintage-style fashion ads. More in www.nbcnews.com »