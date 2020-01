The cautious optimism of BD Wong



Added: 24.01.2020 19:59 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.bustle.com



"After a lot of years, you kind of think, ‘Where's my turn?’ And yet at the same time ... I do feel that if there's a time for that to happen, it's kind of now-ish,” the actor said. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Tina Fey