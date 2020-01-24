Warren campaign says it's now hit 1,000 staffers across 31 states



Elizabeth Warren’s campaign said Friday it now has 1,000 staffers across 31 states, gearing up for what they expect will “be a long nomination fight.” More in www.nbcnews.com »