'Vanderpump Rules' cast member Max Boyens apologizes after racist tweets resurface



Added: 16.01.2020 20:39 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: bringthewallsdown.weebly.com



“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” Boyens said of the tweets, many of which included the word "n----." More in www.nbcnews.com »