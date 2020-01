Historic Johnson Publishing artwork going on auction block



Source: chicago.curbed.com



Some of the last assets of bankrupt Johnson Publishing Co., the former owner of Ebony and Jet magazines, will be sold off when an art collection that once decorated the company’s Chicago headquarters is put on the auction block. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Chicago