Renting an apartment? Don't fall for these online scams



Added: 15.01.2020 22:34 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: prevision3d.com



A Better Business Bureau investigation finds a â€˜massiveâ€™ fraud problem. Here are some tips on how to avoid the scammers when renting an apartment, house or vacation property. More in www.nbcnews.com »