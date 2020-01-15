Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, could testify against her in U.K. suit



Added: 15.01.2020 22:18 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nickiswift.com



The estranged dad â€œhad a weighty right to tell his version of what had happened between himself and his daughter," legal documents claim. More in www.nbcnews.com »