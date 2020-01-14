'Friends,' 'Highlander' actor Stan Kirsch dead at age 51



Kirsch was best known for his six-season stint on â€œHighlander," but also guest starred on "Friends" as Monica's boyfriend Ethan, who lied about his age. More in www.nbcnews.com »