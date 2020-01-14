How getting 'fired' by the Kardashians led Daymond John to 'Shark Tank'

In the end, this “firing” from the Kardashians’ show had a fortuitous ending; John has been on more than 180 episodes of “Shark Tank,” and currently appears on the show’s 11th season.