Mother’s warning after flu leaves 4-year-old blind



Doctors fear 4-year-old Jade DeLucia may never see again because of the flu. She was rushed to the hospital on Christmas Eve and developed a swelling of the brain that caused her to lose her vision. Her mother is speaking out, hoping their painful story will be a lesson to other parents. More in www.nbcnews.com »