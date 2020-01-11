Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who modernized Oman, dies at 79



Added: 11.01.2020 5:17 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.arabianbusiness.com



Under the Mideast's longest-ruling monarch, Oman became known as a welcoming tourist destination and a key Mideast interlocutor. More in www.nbcnews.com »