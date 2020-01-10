ï»¿Friday, 10 January 2020
Video shows koalas, other animals hurt in Australia's fires getting help
Added: 10.01.2020 15:07 | 2 views | 0 comments
Source: www.youtube.com
Over 1 billion animals are estimated to have died in the fires. A veterinary officer said one koala's injury was "like a very severe burn in a human who walked across hot coals."
Tags:
Australia
,
Fire
,
Animals
advertising
