Biden: No 'benefit of the doubt' for Trump on Soleimani strike



Source: www.westernjournal.com



"I don't give him the benefit of the doubt because he's lied so much about virtually everything," Joe Biden said of Trump's rationale for the killing. More in www.nbcnews.com »