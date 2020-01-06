Harvey Weinstein accusers rally outside courthouse as criminal trial begins



Source: www.fullstopcollective.org



"He looked cowardly. He wouldn't look at us. He wouldn't make eye contact," said Sarah Ann Masse, one of the former mogul's accusers. More in www.nbcnews.com »