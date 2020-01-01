ï»¿Wednesday, 01 January 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Disgruntled Pope Francis swats hand of woman tugging his arm
Added: 01.01.2020 8:17 | 9 views | 0 comments
In video of the incident, a woman reaches out, grabs the pope's hand and then jerks him forcefully toward her.
More in www.nbcnews.com
»
Tags:
Women
,
France
,
Pope
,
Pope Francis
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
Donald Trump
eBay
Economy
EU
FBI
FED
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
Iran
Japan
Kimye
Mac
Murder
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
PC
Players
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Social media
Star Wars
Students
Surgery
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us