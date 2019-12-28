Truck bomb in Somalia's capital kills at least 78 people



Added: 28.12.2019 16:17 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theguardian.com



It was the worst attack in Mogadishu in more than two years, and witnesses said the force of the blast reminded them of the devastating 2017 bombing that killed hundreds. More in www.nbcnews.com »