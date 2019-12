Added: 21.12.2019 19:08 | 4 views | 0 comments

Patty Vaughan was last seen on December 25, 1996, at her home on Oak Park Road in La Vernia, Texas. Her blue 1991 Dodge Caravan with Texas license plates was found the next day abandoned in South Bexar County, five miles from her place of work, Quinney Electric. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.