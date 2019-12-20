Mercury Carter: A newly discovered young spirit with an ethereal voice.



Added: 20.12.2019 15:19 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hertfordshiremercury.co.uk



"I say I'm a soul singer, but not the way people think. I mean from the soul. I sing to make you remember what it means to have a soul." More in www.nbcnews.com »