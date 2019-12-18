McConnell: 'I'm not an impartial juror' in a Senate impeachment trial



Sen. Mitch McConnell told reporters he would not be an "impartial juror" if an impeachment trial is held in the Senate. "I think we're going to get an almost entirely partisan impeachment," he added. More in www.nbcnews.com »