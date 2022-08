ALMA Spots Circumplanetary Disk around Young Star AS 209



Source: www.tumblr.com





Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), astronomers have detected the emission from 13CO - measure of the molecular gas distribution - in a circumplanetary disk embedded in the protoplanetary disk of the T Tauri star AS 209. “As a giant planet forms, it opens a gap in its parent circumstellar disk,” said University of ...]

