Santa Marta Sabrewing: Elusive and Spectacular Hummingbird Species Rediscovered in Colombia



Added: 08.08.2022 19:25 | 61 views | 0 comments



Source: www.uniquecolombia.com





The Santa Marta sabrewing (Campylopterus phainopeplus) has been unexpectedly rediscovered in the highlands of Colombia 13 years after it was last seen.

More in www.sci.news »