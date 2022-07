A paper battery with water switch



Added: 29.07.2022 22:32 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.flavorpaper.com



A team of researchers has developed a water-activated disposable paper battery. The researchers suggest that it could be used to power a wide range of low-power, single-use disposable electronics -- such as smart labels for tracking objects, environmental sensors and medical diagnostic devices -- and minimize their environmental impact. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Amy Smart