Swimming without brains and muscles



Added: 29.07.2022 22:32 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: cloud.tapatalk.com



Bacteria and other unicellular organisms developed sophisticated ways to actively navigate their way, despite being comparably simple structures. To reveal these mechanisms, researchers used oil droplets as a model for biological microswimmers. Biologists investigated the navigation strategies of microswimmers in several studies: how they navigate against the current in narrow channels, how they mutually affect their movement, and how they collectively start rotating in order to move. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria, Cher Tags: Oil