Some Plesiosaurs May Have Lived in Freshwater River Systems



Paleontologists have found several fossilized bones of plesiosaurs - traditionally thought to be sea creatures - in the Kem Kem beds, a 100-million-year-old river system in what is now Morocco. Plesiosaurs ('near to lizard' in Greek) are a group of extinct marine reptiles that roamed the vast seas of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods,