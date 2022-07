A small crustacean acts as the sea's bees



The crucial role of insects in the pollination of flowering plants is well known, but algal fertilization assisted by marine animals was hitherto deemed non-existent. A team has now discovered that small crustaceans known as idoteas contribute to the reproductive cycle of the red alga Gracilaria gracilis. The scientists' findings suggest that animal-mediated fertilization is much older than once thought. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Animals