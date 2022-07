Octopus lures from the Mariana Islands found to be oldest in the world



Added: 29.07.2022 15:24 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.britannica.com



An archaeological study has determined that cowrie-shell artifacts found throughout the Mariana Islands were lures used for hunting octopuses and that the devices, similar versions of which have been found on islands across the Pacific, are the oldest known artifacts of their kind in the world. More in www.sciencedaily.com »