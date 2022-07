How to help assembly-line robots shift gears and pick up almost anything



Added: 29.07.2022 15:24 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: datausa.io



A University of Washington team created a new tool that can design a 3D-printable passive gripper and calculate the best path to pick up an object. The team tested this system on a suite of 22 objects -- including a 3D-printed bunny, a doorstop-shaped wedge, a tennis ball and a drill. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Washington