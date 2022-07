Added: 29.07.2022 17:31 | 9 views | 0 comments

Ausichicrinites zelenskyyi, the first Jurassic comatulid (feather star) from the African continent, has been named in honor of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the sixth and current president of Ukraine. Feather stars are members of the order Comatulida, the most diversified lineage of crinoids. Also known as comatulids, they are also the only living crinoid group that is [...]