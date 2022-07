Physicists Capture Images of Single Atoms ‘Swimming’ in Liquid



Using a transmission electron microscope and a double graphene liquid cell, physicists at the UK's National Graphene Institute have monitored the dynamics of atoms in an aqueous salt solution. Their findings could have widespread impact on the future development of green technologies such as hydrogen production. When a solid surface is in contact with a [...]