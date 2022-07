Added: 28.07.2022 22:00 | 5 views | 0 comments

About 30% of short gamma-ray bursts (sGRBs), which form during the collisions of neutron stars, lack a coincident host galaxy, raising questions about their true origins and distances. Using data from several space- and ground-based telescopes, astronomers have found that these seemingly isolated sGRBs actually occurred in remarkably distant galaxies up to 10 billion light-years [...]