Archaeologists Find Rare Zodiac Coin in Israel



Source: www.timesofisrael.com



According to archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority, this bronze drachm was struck at the mint of Alexandria in Egypt by the Roman emperor Antoninus Pius (138-161 CE). The 1,850-year-old bronze drachm was found by Israel Antiquities Authority numismatics expert Lior Sandberg on the seabed near Israel’s Carmel coast. “This is the first time such [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Israel Tags: Egypt