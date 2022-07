Added: 28.07.2022 12:59 | 15 views | 0 comments

Restoring coastal vegetation -- so called 'blue carbon' habitats -- may not be the nature-based climate solution it is claimed to be, according to a new study. In their analysis researchers challenge the widely held view that restoring areas such as mangroves, saltmarsh and seagrass can remove large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere.