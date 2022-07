Magnetic quantum material broadens platform for probing next-gen information technologies



Added: 28.07.2022 7:17 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: petrofilm.com



Scientists have used neutron scattering to determine whether a specific material's atomic structure could host a novel state of matter called a spiral spin liquid. By tracking tiny magnetic moments known as 'spins' on the honeycomb lattice of a layered iron trichloride magnet, the team found the first 2D system to host a spiral spin liquid. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: EU