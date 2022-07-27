How service dogs reduce PTSD symptoms: factors and mechanisms



Source: www.iflscience.com



A new analysis dives into the use of service dogs by U.S. veterans who have posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), illuminating factors and mechanisms that may underlie the mental health effects of these relationships. More in www.sciencedaily.com »