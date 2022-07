A key role for quantum entanglement



Source: www.sciencealert.com



A method known as quantum key distribution has long held the promise of communication security unattainable in conventional cryptography. An international team of scientists has now demonstrated experimentally, for the first time, an approach to quantum key distribution that is based on high-quality quantum entanglement -- offering much broader security guarantees than previous schemes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists