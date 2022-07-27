Single vs. multiple architectural distortion on digital breast tomosynthesis



For patients with multiple architectural distortion (AD) identified on digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), biopsy of all areas may be warranted, given the variation of pathologic diagnoses across AD in individual patients. More in www.sciencedaily.com »