Women don't like to participate in competitive situations when deciding for themselves, but when deciding for others, they are all in, new research finds

Added: 27.07.2022 18:26 | 11 views | 0 comments

Although most decisions in life are made by individuals themselves, many are influenced by others such as principals, managers, parents or colleagues. New research finds that women take part in competitive environments more when they are making decisions for other people rather than themselves.