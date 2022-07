Researchers 3D print sensors for satellites



Researchers demonstrated a 3D-printed plasma sensor for satellites that works just as well as the expensive semiconductor sensors that take weeks of intricate fabrication in a cleanroom. These durable, precise sensors could be used on CubeSats, which are commonly utilized for environmental monitoring or weather prediction. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Prince