Astronomers Find Heaviest Neutron Star on Record



PSR J0952-0607, a so-called millisecond pulsar, has shredded and consumed nearly the entire mass of its stellar companion and, in the process, grown into the heaviest neutron star observed to date. PSR J0952-0607 is located between 3,200 and 5,700 light-years away in the constellation of Sextans. First discovered in 2017, it is referred to as [...]