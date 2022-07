Human lung proteins can advance or thwart SARS-CoV-2 infections



In a new study, researchers used CRISPR technology to test the impact of every human gene on SARS-CoV-2 infections in human lung cells. Their findings revealed new pathways that the virus relies on to infect cells, as well as the antiviral pathways that protect against viral infection. Notably, they showed that mucins -- the main component of mucus found in the lungs -- seem to help block the SARS-CoV-2 virus from entering cells. More in www.sciencedaily.com »