'No pain, no gain' approach improves walking ability with peripheral artery disease



Added: 27.07.2022



People with peripheral artery disease, or PAD, who walked for exercise at a pace that induced pain or discomfort increased their walking speed and leg function more than those who walked at a comfortable pace. The findings come from a study examining the effects of home-based walking for exercise among 264 people with PAD. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Walking