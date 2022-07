Natural clean-up: Bacteria can remove plastic pollution from lakes



Added: 27.07.2022 6:18 | 23 views | 0 comments



Source: mas.txt-nifty.com



A study of 29 European lakes has found that some naturally-occurring lake bacteria grow faster and more efficiently on the remains of plastic bags than on natural matter like leaves and twigs. The bacteria break down the carbon compounds in plastic to use as food for their growth. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria Tags: EU