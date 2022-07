Specific brain responses to traumatic stress linked to PTSD risk



Results from the largest prospective study of its kind indicate that in the initial days and weeks after experiencing trauma, individuals facing potentially threatening situations who had less activity in their hippocampus developed more severe posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms.