New venomous pit viper discovered in Jiuzhaigou National Nature Reserve, China



Added: 25.07.2022 23:18 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: edition.cnn.com



A new species of venomous pit viper was described from Jiuzhaigou National Nature Reserve, a World Heritage Site in China. Found in the touristic Zharu Valley, Gloydius lateralis was named after its unique color pattern, a continuous brown stripe down each side of its body. The species is often found in grass or bushes, not far from tourist walkways. More in www.sciencedaily.com »