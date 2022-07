Whale Shark is World’s Largest Omnivore, New Study Shows



Added: 25.07.2022 20:46 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.aphotomarine.com



The whale shark (Rhincodon typus), which have been reported up to 18 m long, is the largest known extant fish species. This creatrure is a filter feeder and has long been observed eating plankton, including krill, copepods, crab larvae, tiny squid or fish. But new research shows that the floating macroalgae, Sargassum, is a significant [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Mac