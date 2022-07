Hubble Sees Group of Galaxies in Hercules



A new image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows several spiral and irregular galaxies in the constellation of Hercules. "Galaxy classification is sometimes presented as something of a dichotomy: spiral and elliptical," Hubble astronomers said. "However, the diversity of galaxies in this new Hubble image alone highlights the complex web of galaxy classifications that [...]